Monrovia Historical Society to Unveil a Gift to Community at Annual Meeting

Inside Monrovia Historical Society's Anderson House.
Both members and non-members are invited to the Monrovia Historical Society's annual gathering on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2-4 p.m. on Zoom. The program will "Unveil a new gift we've been working on all year, which you can enjoy at home."
There will also be an opportunity for participants to try to "Stump Steve" [City Historian Steve Baker] with their trickiest questions about Monrovia's history. Also, new board members will be introduced and there will be an opportunity for people to share their thoughts on the Historical Society's focus going forward.
If you'd like to attend, please RSVP to Penny Zuk at 274-7568 or pennyzuk@aol.com so there will be enough goodies (pick up in advance to chew on during the Zoom call). Here is the Zoom link for the meeting: https://wmp.zoom.us/j/
- Brad Haugaard
