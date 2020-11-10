Iris - An Affectionate Love Bug in Training

Seven-year-old Iris was a little shy when she came to us, but this sweetie has made huge strides in coming out of her shell! In such a short time, she went from avoiding people to actively meowing at them to join her in the communal cat room and then trying to follow them out! She’ll also approach our staff and volunteers and stick her nose up so they can scratch it. Iris would do best with a patient person who can give her time to get to know them and adjust to her new home, but she’s already shown that she’s an affectionate love bug in training.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Monday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaardd
No comments:
Post a Comment