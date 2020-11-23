Handicap Doesn't Stop This Kitty!

Mystique was found as a stray, injured and without use of her back legs. Although she’s permanently paralyzed, this three-month-old kitten is thriving in foster care! Mystique is energetic and playful, chasing after her toys like any other kitten, and using her litter box without any issues. She loves being petted and especially enjoys a good chin rub. Mystique was a little shy with adults at first before warming up to them, but she was immediately comfortable with the two young children in her foster home. This sweet kitten with the permanent smile on her face is ready to bring so many smiles to her future adopter!
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Monday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
