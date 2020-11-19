News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lunch at Mikomi Sushi
Lunch at Mikomi Sushi, on the east side of Myrtle about a half block south of Lime. Got the Combination Bento A, with spicy chicken for $10.95, and added an egg for $1.50. And a small beer for $4.95. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
11/19/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment