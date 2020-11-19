News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Mikomi Sushi

Lunch at Mikomi Sushi, on the east side of Myrtle about a half block south of Lime. Got the Combination Bento A, with spicy chicken for $10.95, and added an egg for $1.50. And a small beer for $4.95. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
