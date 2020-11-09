News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Police Ask for Information About Attempted Murder on Shamrock

Monrovia Police Department is asking that anybody with information about the following shooting please contact Detective Garcia at 256-8045 or Lieutenant Covarrubias at 256-8031.

"Monrovia Police Department Detectives are conducting an attempt murder investigation following a shooting on Friday, Nov. 6, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 600 block of S. Shamrock about a shots heard call in the area. One male adult sustained two non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Evidence of the shooting was recovered at the scene. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

"No additional information is available for release now."

Source: Monrovia Police press release

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)