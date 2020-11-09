Monrovia Police Ask for Information About Attempted Murder on Shamrock

"Monrovia Police Department Detectives are conducting an attempt murder investigation following a shooting on Friday, Nov. 6, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 600 block of S. Shamrock about a shots heard call in the area. One male adult sustained two non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Evidence of the shooting was recovered at the scene. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
"No additional information is available for release now."
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
