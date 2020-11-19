Monrovia Police: Bad Driving Leads to Arrest of Driver With 50 Pounds of 'Controlled Substance'; Vehicle - And Dog - Stolen, Recovered; Robber Grabs Two Phones from Woman; Man Punches His Sister; Etc.

Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 12 at 12:35 p.m., a caller reported that a motorist struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Mayflower and Evergreen. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. Both parties exchanged information.
Transportation of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 2:12 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 200 block of E. Huntington when they observed a motorist commit several driving violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver was found to be in possession of 50 pounds of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto
November 13 at 6:45 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle was stolen during his work shift at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. Video surveillance was requested from the business and the vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 13 at 4:20 p.m., an automotive business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a theft. A male subject dropped off his vehicle for a brake service. After the job was completed, the subject returned and left the business with his vehicle without paying for the service. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 14 at 1:48 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of S. Mayflower. The victim parked her vehicle with her dog inside and stepped away for a moment with the keys still inside. The victim heard her vehicle start up and leave the area. She called police and officers responded and conducted an area check. A short time later, officers located the stolen vehicle parked on Chestnut at Fifth with the dog still inside. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
November 14 at 2:41 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Canyon walked outside her home and discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter off her Toyota Prius. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
November 14 at 3:30 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut call police to report that someone took his BMX bicycle. The bicycle had one of its wheels locked, but this did not prevent it from being stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Strong-Arm Robbery
November 14 at 4:33 p.m., an elderly woman was walking in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia holding two cellphones. She was playing a game on one and was texting her friends on the other. A male subject approached her from behind and grabbed both her cellphones. The woman gripped them tight in her hands and a brief struggle ensued, but the suspect ultimately took the phones. He ran north on Magnolia to Cypress, where a vehicle was waiting. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled the area. The suspect is described as a male subject in his 20’s, wearing a mask and hoodie over his head. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
November 15 at 7:13 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Maple walked outside his home and discovered his work vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night. An officer responded to investigate. After the vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system, it was located shortly after abandoned in El Monte. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 8:57 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a report of drunk driver. Officers checked the area and located a vehicle matching the description driving through a parking lot. They contacted the driver, who displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 3:19 p.m., officers were on patrol near the intersection of Shamrock and Huntington when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed one of the occupants had a warrant for his arrest regarding an assault case within the city. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing / Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 4:02 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of E. Greystone regarding a suspect causing a disturbance at his grandparent’s home. Officers located the suspect, who was advised of a no-trespassing order that had been filed against him for that location. The suspect was also wanted for another case. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Palm regarding a family disturbance. The suspect punched his sister in the face and fled the scene. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby, but he fled on foot. After a short chase, the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody. He was arrested for battery and resisting arrest.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 8:27 a.m., security at a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain saw a subject opening packages and concealing items on his person. Security tried to stop the subject, but he fled on foot. Officers responded and were told the subject was hiding in the bushes near the Metro tracks. Officers located the subject and arrested him for shoplifting.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 10:33 a.m., a victim of grand theft auto was driving through the 400 block of W. Duarte and saw his vehicle. The victim called the police and watched the suspect walk away from the vehicle. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.
Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 18 at 12:53 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Huntington and Monterey. One of the vehicles failed to yield to oncoming traffic and fled the scene after the collision occurred. Officers arrived and checked the area, but the vehicle was not located. The driver of the vehicle that remained at the scene complained of pain and was treated by paramedics. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto (Travel Trailer)
November 18 at 8:39 a.m., a travel trailer was reported stolen from the 200 block of Kruse. The victim returned to work and discovered his travel trailer her keeps parked in front of his business was missing. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. Video surveillance revealed that a white SUV pulled up to the trailer at 3:20 a.m. that morning and hooked up to it, then fled the scene with the trailer in tow. This investigation is continuing.
