Monrovia Mugs Available; Sandbags, Too; Helicopter at MHS for Filming; Chalksgiving; Monrovia House on TV Show

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The city has Monrovia mugs for sale - $15 plus tax. If interested email cityhall@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5550.
~ Rain is forecast so Monrovia is making gravel bags available to residents at Recreation Park in the parking lot off of East Olive, near the skate park and Barney Glen Baseball Field. Bring your own shovels, gloves and eye protection. For questions contact Public Works at 932-5575 or pwcomments@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ Filming has been taking place at Monrovia High for an Apple TV series, The Afterparty. Today there will be a scene with a helicopter landing and taking off from the football field. It will be in the area at 1 p.m. for the initial landing, then from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a night time flyover.
~ The Monrovia Association of Fine Arts is sponsoring ChalksGiving from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29. Amateurs, families, students and professionals are encouraged to spread art all over from the driveway or sidewalk of your home and compete for prizes. The theme is "What We're Thankful For," but artists can choose any family friendly theme. Details: https://is.gd/TwNVxc
~ A 1927 Monrovia Storybook Cottage was featured on the television show, Restored, which focuses on homes with unrealized potential hidden beneath neglect, bad renovations and ugly additions. This house will be reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission for landmark designation. https://is.gd/TFASDP
- Brad Haugaard
