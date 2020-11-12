News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Jake’s Roadhouse
Lunch at Jake’s Roadhouse, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive. Kinda cool out so I got the chili for $9.95 and a soda for $3.05. Very nice chili; real chunks of meat.
- Brad Haugaard
11/12/2020
restaurants
