Lunch at Jake’s Roadhouse

Lunch at Jake’s Roadhouse, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive. Kinda cool out so I got the chili  for $9.95 and a soda for $3.05. Very nice chili; real chunks of meat. 

- Brad Haugaard 
