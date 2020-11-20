News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Christmas Parade - And Santa - Coming to You This Year

No regular Christmas Parade this year because of Covid, so the city is expanding the regular Santa Tour to include a parade that will ride past your house.

The tours will last from 5 to 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7: South of Huntington, west of Myrtle, north of all southern borders

Tuesday, Dec. 8: East of Myrtle / north of Foothill 

Wednesday, Dec. 9: West of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Huntington.

Thursday, Dec. 10: East of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Rd.

Friday, Dec. 11: West of Myrtle, north of Foothill. 

- Brad Haugaard

