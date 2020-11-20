Christmas Parade - And Santa - Coming to You This Year
No regular Christmas Parade this year because of Covid, so the city is expanding the regular Santa Tour to include a parade that will ride past your house.
The tours will last from 5 to 9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7: South of Huntington, west of Myrtle, north of all southern borders
Tuesday, Dec. 8: East of Myrtle / north of Foothill
Wednesday, Dec. 9: West of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Huntington.
Thursday, Dec. 10: East of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Rd.
Friday, Dec. 11: West of Myrtle, north of Foothill.
- Brad Haugaard
