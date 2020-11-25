Small Business Saturday - Win Raffle Tickets; Wilderness Preserve Foundation Renamed

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ This Saturday, November 28, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Small Business Saturday in Old Town. Bring a receipt from your Saturday purchase in Old Town to the booth at the northeast corner of Lemon and Myrtle and earn a raffle ticket for every $20 spent.
~ The non-profit Monrovia Wilderness Preserve Foundation has been renamed to the Monrovia Parks, Wilderness, and Recreation Foundation to reflect its expanded mission, which is to "support Canyon Park, the Hillside Wilderness Preserve, park improvements outlined in the adopted Monrovia Parks Master Plan, recreation programs and facilities, or other community programs." It would like your support. Details: https://is.gd/YR0k9t
Comment: I like this idea generally, but I'd feel more comfortable if its mission was a bit more tightly defined. "Other community programs" seems to say the money could be used for just about anything.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment