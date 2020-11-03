Former Monrovia Police Chief Tubbs Has Died

Former Monrovia Police Chief, Bill Tubbs, has died. The Monrovia Police Department reports that:
Bill Tubbs was appointed as the Monrovia Chief of Police in 1979, and served in this position for ten years. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and came up through the ranks of our department. Under the guidance of Chief Tubbs, the department explored and adopted a number of new and innovative techniques for policing the community. He believed that the backbone of the department was the patrol force and emphasized the importance of the patrol officer in keeping the community safe and free from crime.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment