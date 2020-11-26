City Council: Two Homes Considered for Historic Status; New Member for Old Town Board; Low Income Housing Agency

353 Patterson house, one of two homes being considered for historic status.
At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/E0hZ5f) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Participate in a graduation ceremony for Monrovia Area Partnership Youth And Adult Leadership Academy. https://is.gd/MBpWJq
~ Appointing Gina Ammon to the board to fill the unexpired term of Dominique Strivings on the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board. Term ends June 30, 2022. https://is.gd/ZgNQGB
~ Consider designating the houses at 353 Patterson Drive (https://is.gd/h7Gs8j) and 363 Patterson Drive (https://is.gd/eBonZe) as historic landmarks.
~ Consider joining the California Community Housing Agency (CalCHA) Joint Powers Authority, which would issue "tax-exempt bonds for the production, preservation, and protection of essential middle-income rental housing." https://is.gd/hn8GeO
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment