Weekly Coronavirus Report: 53 More Cases, No More Deaths

City of Monrovia: 981 cases (up 53), 42 deaths (unchanged)
Unincorporated Monrovia: 91 cases (unchanged), no deaths
The County has changed its Covid reporting page, adding a lot more information, including a list of organizations that have been cited. In Monrovia these include:
11/05/2020 Good Fortune Supermarket (Duarte Road) - "High Risk"
10/22/2020 Rudy's Mexican Food - "Seats High Risk"
10/15/2020 Ikonicks Burgers- "Seats High Risk"
10/15/2020 Rudy's Mexican Food - "Seats High Risk"
10/02/2020 London Gastropub - "Seats High Risk"
10/02/2020 Mikomi Sushi - "Seats High Risk"
And a list of organizations that have had three or more Covid cases:
Burger King Monrovia, 4, no deaths
Sierra Auto Cars, 5, no deaths
- Brad Haugaard
