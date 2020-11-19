News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Weekly Coronavirus Report: 53 More Cases, No More Deaths

Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 8 p.m., 11/17/2020. Changes since 11/11/2020.

City of Monrovia: 981 cases (up 53), 42 deaths (unchanged)
Unincorporated Monrovia: 91 cases (unchanged), no deaths

The County has changed its Covid reporting page, adding a lot more information, including a list of organizations that have been cited. In Monrovia these include:

11/05/2020 Good Fortune Supermarket (Duarte Road) -  "High Risk"
10/22/2020 Rudy's Mexican Food - "Seats High Risk"
10/15/2020 Ikonicks Burgers- "Seats High Risk"
10/15/2020 Rudy's Mexican Food - "Seats High Risk"
10/02/2020 London Gastropub  - "Seats High Risk"
10/02/2020 Mikomi Sushi - "Seats High Risk"

And a list of organizations that have had three or more Covid cases:

Burger King Monrovia, 4, no deaths
Sierra Auto Cars, 5, no deaths

- Brad Haugaard
