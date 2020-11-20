Monrovia Schools Names Classified Employee, and Teacher, of the Year

Mrs. Theresa Brunn was selected as the Classified Employee of the Year. She serves as the Personnel Technician in the Human Resources Department and has been with the District since 2006, first serving as a Clerical Assistant II in the Superintendent’s office, and next as a Senior Account Clerk in Payroll from 2012-2015.
Danny Ray was selected as Teacher of the Year. Ray teaches Social Science, Renaissance leadership, and P.E. at Clifton Middle School. This year marks Danny’s 10th year at Clifton, but this decade only represents half of his career in education as a teacher.
- Brad Haugaard
