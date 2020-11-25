News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Real Gun or Airsoft Gun; Collision - Both Drivers Said They Had the Green; Plus, Drugs, Alcohol, Catalytic Converters
Vehicle Tampering / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 7:33 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown subject going through a vehicle parked in the 100 block of W. Duarte. They arrived and found a female subject inside a vehicle. Investigation revealed the vehicle did not belong to her. She admitted to breaking into the vehicle and vandalizing it. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 12:26 p.m., a caller reported an elderly female who appeared to be intoxicated while driving in the 200 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived and located the vehicle on the road. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The investigation revealed she was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. She was arrested and held for a sobering period. She was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Attempt Theft
November 19 at 7:18 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Maple called police to report someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter off his van. He parked his vehicle a couple days prior. When he returned and attempted to start his vehicle, he heard a loud noise coming from underneath. He looked and saw one end of the catalytic converter hanging on the ground. He inspected it and noticed someone cut the one end. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
November 20 at 7:46 a.m., on officer on patrol near the intersection of Peck and Longden observed a vehicle parked near the intersection that appeared abandoned. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Ontario. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the registered owner. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 20 at 8:02 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported that someone had smashed a window on his vehicle while it was parked. Several items had been taken from the vehicle, including a set of golf clubs. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 20 at 11:31 a.m., a grand theft was reported to police. The victim reported his bicycle was stolen from the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
November 20 at 4:07 p.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Monterey and Walnut was flagged down by a resident regarding two subjects involved in a verbal fight. The officer contacted the subjects involved, a male and female. Investigation revealed the female subject had a court order restraining her from being near the male subject. The male subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 12:02 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called police to report a subject that was harassing one of his customers, and when told to leave, the subject refused. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject. Investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested.
Commercial Burglary
November 21 at 7:22 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a gated parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. A male suspect broke into the lot sometime during the night. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. Video surveillance showed the suspect trying to steal the center console out of a vehicle, causing a large amount of damage. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
November 21 at 10:17 a.m., a fight was reported in the 800 block of E. Huntington. A witness reported a male subject punched another male subject, who fell down. The suspect then left the location. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. They were able to determine a possible suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 21 at 11:55 a.m., the manager of a public storage facility in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a unit had been broken into and burglarized. Officers arrived and saw items inside the storage unit had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shots Fired
November 21 at 6:36 p.m., police dispatch received a phone call reporting shots fired in the area of California and Olive. The reporting party said he was riding his bicycle west on Olive, when a black sedan pulled alongside him and fired 3 to 4 shots in his direction. He said it sounded like loud pops, and, fortunately, he was not hit. A witness was interviewed and said it sounded like an Airsoft gun. Officers canvassed the area and no evidence of shell casings or bullet holes were located. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 2:58 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mountain and Duarte when he saw a driver commit a driving violation. He conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was completed and it was determined the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and held for a sobering period. She was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 2:43 p.m., a caller reported a male subject with a knife in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject they recognized from previous encounters. An investigation revealed the suspect had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant.
Theft / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 4:37 p.m., a witness called police to report multiple subjects attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Ocean View. The suspects left in a vehicle and the caller was able to direct officers to their location. One suspect was located, and he was also found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and the theft.
Grand Theft Auto
November 23 at 9:49 a.m., a rental vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of E. Duarte. Officers responded and checked the area for the vehicle, but did not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 23 at 11:49 a.m., a vehicle was traveling south on California and collided with a vehicle traveling west on Huntington. Both drivers stated they had a green light and both parties complained of pain. They were treated on scene by paramedics.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 23 at 12:36 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on Huntington, and then turned south onto Fifth, failing to yield for a vehicle, and the vehicles collided in the intersection. One of the parties complained of pain and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Residential Burglary – Suspects Arrested
November 23 at 2:22 p.m., residents living in the 700 block of W. Foothill called police to report someone was breaking into an apartment. Officers arrived and discovered two suspects had broken into an empty, boarded up apartment. One suspect was detained outside and two were detained inside the residence. All three suspects were arrested for burglary.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 3:03 p.m., a male and female subject arrived at the Monrovia Police Department parking lot to conduct a child exchange. An argument began, so the mother walked toward the station to speak with an officer. While walking to the station, she saw her vehicle leaving the parking lot with her daughter in the vehicle. The suspect was driving away. Officers contacted the father by phone, but he said he did not take the victim's vehicle. He claimed to be having a meal with his daughter and would return her when he was done. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. He was later arrested when he brought the victim’s vehicle back to the police station.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting that had just occurred. During the theft, the subject brandished a knife and fled the area. Officers arrived and checked the area. The suspect was found and positively identified by an employee. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 6:54 p.m., a male subject was reported smoking some type of narcotic, and possibly being under the influence, in the 200 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived and located the subject, who they recognized from several prior contacts. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 24 at 7:16 p.m., a skateboarder was riding east on Jeffries, passing Peck, when he was hit by a beige Toyota Camry with a LYFT sticker in the rear window. The skateboarder fell down. The Toyota Camry did not stop and continued traveling north on Peck. Officers arrived and completed an investigation. The skateboarder complained of pain to his leg and was treated by paramedics. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
November 24 at 10:52 p.m., officers patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington saw a subject they recognized from past encounters. Investigation revealed the subject is on parole. He was contacted and was found to be with two other known drug users. All three were found to be in possession of a controlled substance. All three suspects were arrested.
Posted by Brad at 11/25/2020
