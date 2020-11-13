Monrovia Water Has Low Levels of PFAS; Traffic Flow at Train Crossings to be Improved; City to Join Restaurant Dining Area to Street Fair; Prayer Breakfast; Etc.

~ The city says Monrovia's water is safe, but it does contain low levels of polyfluoralky substances, PFAS, chemicals used in manufacturing since the 1940s. Samples were taken at each of the city's five water wells and three were found to contain the chemicals at levels high enough to be noted, but not high enough to require extra treatment. However, the city is considering water treatment and other steps to maintain compliance with drinking water standards. For questions contact Public Works Department at 932-5575.
~ Traffic delays at train crossings have been a problem. This will hopefully be improved in the next few weeks by more advanced traffic signal programming which should improve traffic flow and congestion at these 3 intersections. Questions? email PWcomments@ci.monrovia.ca.us
~ There's a gap between the Friday Monrovia Street Fair and Market and the section of Myrtle that is closed on weekends for expanded restaurant dining. So, the city will shift the street fair north a bit to join the two, which "creates a continuity between the two programs and may generate more foot traffic for all businesses in Old Town." The relocation will go into effect on November 20, 2020.
~ The Monrovia Chamber of Commerce will hold its 55th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 20, at 8 a.m. This year's event will be virtual and there is no cost to attend. Details: https://is.gd/1itbKK
~ Through its online Fall Reading Program in October, with the theme "Read to Give," the library was able to donate 100 brand new books to the Foothill Unity Center for families in need.
- Brad Haugaard
