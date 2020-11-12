Monrovia Police: Attempted Murder Investigation; Multiple Shoplifting Arrests at Same Store; Shoplifter Wanted in Kentucky for Manslaughter

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 5-11. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 298 service events, resulting in 55 investigations.
Theft
November 5 at 3:19 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lime called police to report the catalytic converter had been stolen off his Toyota Prius. The suspect vehicle, also a Prius, was seen fleeing the area by the victim. Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspect vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 4:32 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male suspect just left the store with merchandise without paying for it. The suspect was detained outside the store by loss prevention and the property was returned. Officers responded and arrested the subject for shoplifting.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
November 5 at 6:49 p.m., a resident in the 2200 block of S. Peck called to report his parked vehicle had been struck by another vehicle. He heard the collision, ran outside, and saw a dark colored vehicle leaving the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
November 5 at 6:57 p.m., a caller reported that a driver had just rear-ended her vehicle at a slow speed near Huntington and Mountain. The driver quickly left the location without providing proper documentation. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 7:30 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of Norumbega when he observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. He checked on the solo occupant of the vehicle, who said her vehicle was having mechanical issues. While talking with the driver, the officer saw a container of a controlled substance in plain view. Further investigation revealed drug paraphernalia also in the vehicle. The driver was arrested.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 9:32 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Walnut called to report a male subject had attempted to open her car door while she was inside it. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. The subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism / Graffiti
November 6 at 12:44 p.m., the manager of a motel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported that someone had spray painted graffiti on the side wall of their building. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Murder
November 6 at 7:20 p.m., several calls were received by police dispatch reporting shots fired. One caller reported a male subject had been shot at Recreation Park, near Shamrock and Olive. Officers arrived and located a subject who sustained gunshot wounds. His injuries were non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A crime scene was established and evidence was collected. The Detective Bureau was notified and they responded to take over the investigation. This investigation is ongoing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 12:26 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of W. Huntington when he observed a vehicle run a red light. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was completed, and the driver was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Shoplifting / Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 8:04 a.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a customer had just left the store with merchandise and did not pay for it. The subject was detained by store security. Officers arrived and took custody of the subject and the property was returned to the store. Further investigation revealed the subject was wanted in the State of Kentucky for manslaughter. He was arrested and taken into custody. He was later transported to the Los Angeles County Jail, where he will await pickup by an officer from Kentucky.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 8:31 p.m., a male resident from the 1700 block of S. Mayflower called stating his live-in girlfriend had just assaulted him with a knife. Officers arrived and detained the female. The male sustained no visible injuries. After investigation, the female suspect was arrested for battery and taken into custody.
Vandalism
November 7 at 8:43 p.m., a caller reported that two male subjects had just vandalized a truck in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Officers responded and searched the area, but the suspects were not located. Large rocks were thrown at the truck, causing damage. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 12:32 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle driving in the 100 block of E. Evergreen without its headlights and swerving. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was found to be displaying symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
November 8 at 8:15 a.m., a caller reported a parking problem near the intersection of Sunset and Foothill. An officer responded and ran a computer check on the vehicle, which revealed it had been reported stolen out of Anaheim. The vehicle was recovered and taken out of the stolen vehicle system.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 6:07 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on Huntington and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic. A vehicle traveling west on Huntington struck the vehicle. Officers arrived and identified the drivers of the vehicles. One of the drivers had a visible injury to her hand and a complaint of pain. The male driver of the eastbound vehicle displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted, but he refused to take any of the standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released on citation to appear in court on the charges.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 6:55 p.m., a male subject was reported near the intersection of Myrtle and Maple, lying on the sidewalk with his bike in the street. Officers arrived and after speaking to the subject, determined he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held a sobering period.
Theft From a Vehicle
November 9 at 11:19 a.m., a female subject in the 400 block of Patterson called to report a theft from her vehicle, which had been left unlocked. The victim’s laptop computer had been taken from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
November 9 at 11:26 a.m., a gardener was working at a residence in the 400 block of W. Olive. He left his vehicle parked in front of the location while he worked on a tree in the backyard. When the gardener returned to his vehicle, he discovered his equipment was missing from the back of the truck. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. No suspect was seen in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 8:14 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 900 block of S. Fifth when they saw a subject riding a bike commit a vehicle code violation. The bicyclist was stopped and consented to a search. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Shoplifting Thefts – Suspects Arrested
November 10, police responded four times throughout the day to a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain on separate reports of shoplifting thefts. The suspects were arrested in each case and released on a citations to appear in court on the charges. The suspect in one of the incidents was held in custody, as he also had a bench warrant for his arrest.
Grand Theft Auto
November 10 at 9:18 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of Encino Place. The victim parked his work truck in front of his residence, left the engine running and went inside to eat. When he returned, the vehicle was gone. The male suspect arrived in a silver Nissan Altima. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting Theft / Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 1:38 p.m., police responded to a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill regarding a reported theft at the location. The suspect stole items from the location and was detained by store loss prevention. The suspect had stolen from the location previously and had been advised he was not allowed at the location. He was arrested for theft and trespassing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 7:30 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of W. Walnut when he observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. A computer check revealed the driver had two outstanding traffic warrants for his arrest. The driver was arrested for the warrants and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Shoplifting / Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 7:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a grand theft shoplifting incident. A male subject walked into the business and selected several expensive items, putting them into a cart. He then went to the return desk with the items he just selected without paying for them and attempted to return the items for cash. Officers responded and detained the suspect. After investigation, he was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
