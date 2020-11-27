News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch from Ikonicks

Just got lunch from Ikonicks Burgers, on the east side of Myrtle just south of Lime. Got the Shrimp Burger for $13 and a beer for $1.50  No seating, of course, so I walked it over to Library Park. The burger had a beef patty and whole shrimp grilled onions and a creamy sauce. It was delicious and the beer was cold and crisp!

- Brad Haugaard 
  1. AnonymousNovember 27, 2020 at 4:48 PM

    Lol, where did you drink the beer at?

  2. AnonymousNovember 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM

    Nice, no different than the people that live there. I’d rather have someone drink than smoke because I don’t have to smell it.

