Just got lunch from Ikonicks Burgers, on the east side of Myrtle just south of Lime. Got the Shrimp Burger for $13 and a beer for $1.50 No seating, of course, so I walked it over to Library Park. The burger had a beef patty and whole shrimp grilled onions and a creamy sauce. It was delicious and the beer was cold and crisp!
- Brad Haugaard
Lol, where did you drink the beer at?ReplyDelete
No comment. :-)Delete
Nice, no different than the people that live there. I’d rather have someone drink than smoke because I don’t have to smell it.ReplyDelete