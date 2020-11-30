Sweet and Gentle Bear Looking for a Home

Bear is such a joy! This ten-year-old sweetie is gentle and easy to please, with great manners. She’s a mellow dog, but gets excited about going for walks and the prospect of getting treats. A typical day for Bear includes following her favorite person around the house or napping nearby, interspersed with bursts of wiggly playtime – she’s so well-rounded! She’ll even hop up on the bed for cuddles if that’s what you like, but will stay on the floor if you prefer your bed to be dog-free (but honestly, how can you resist morning snuggles from such a cutie?). Bear is looking for a relaxed adult household without other pets so she can be your one-and-only favorite friend.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Monday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment