Woman and Girl Killed Near Monrovia High School

An woman and juvenile female were killed in the 800 block of Colorado Boulevard (near Monrovia High School) today at about 1:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
UPDATE: The victims were found in a house. The girl had not shown up for school for several days and the bodies were discovered when police went to investigate. https://goo.gl/eJN3cX
Here is the LASD notice:
TIME: 1:30 P.M.
LOCATION: 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard, Monrovia
VICTIMS: Female adult, Female Juvenile
SUSPECT(S): Unknown
UNIT: LASD Homicide Bureau – Lieutenant Alfred
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are responding to the 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard, Monrovia, to assist Monrovia Police Department personnel investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult and female juvenile.
The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no further information at this time and the investigation is still on-going.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
- Brad Haugaard
Godspeed to the lady and child, and to their friends and relatives.ReplyDelete
I hope Monrovia PD and LASD find who did this and put them away for a long time.
With all respect to Monrovia PD rank and file, the policy of the Chief to refuse issuing concealed carry permits to qualified people because "we're safe" looks less informed as violence escalates. The police cannot be everywhere all the time. After watching a road rage assault in front of Trader Joes a few weeks ago, and more and more incidents involving strong-arm if not armed robberies, citizens should have the choice of what to do about their personal safety. Hiding in your house just avoids the problem.
Every interaction I have had with Monrovia PD has been positive, save when I inquired about a carry permit, when I got a run-around that clearly was invented to discourage even asking.
While no-issue is dearly loved by progressives, it doesn't help citizens be safe. Police cannot do it all.
I have been able to carry in 30+ states for 16 years. Because I live in Monrovia, I cannot get a CA permit. If I lived in Riverside, this would not be the case. I am not the problem. The attitude of the Chief is the problem.