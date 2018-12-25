News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovian Charlotte Schamadan Dies


Prominent Monrovian, Charlotte Schamadan, died Friday at age 69. She was involved in numerous community activities throughout her life, and never let her deafness hinder her. https://goo.gl/DAaoZr

- Brad Haugaard 
