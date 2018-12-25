News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovian Charlotte Schamadan Dies
Prominent Monrovian, Charlotte Schamadan, died Friday at age 69. She was involved in numerous community activities throughout her life, and never let her deafness hinder her.
https://goo.gl/DAaoZr
- Brad Haugaard
12/25/2018
