Monrovia Police: Bomb Extortion Threat; Customer Stabs Bar Counter; Spilled Drink Leads to Fight; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for December 13 – December 19. - Brad Haugaard]
Attempt Extortion
December 13, at 11:42 a.m., an employee who works at a business in the 200 block of E. Huntington called to report that he received a threatening email which stated an explosive device would detonate if a ransom was not received. Officers responded and evacuated the building. A search for any suspicious devices were conducted and no suspicious devices were located. It was determined that similar emails were sent nationwide and the FBI and LASD Bomb Squad were aware of the threats.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
December 13, at 4:12 p.m., officers made contact with a subject in the 600 block of S. Canyon who was in violation of an active restraining order. The subject also had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery
December 13, at 11:35 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of Montana. The caller reported she went to her ex-boyfriend's house to pick up personal property. The caller stated that ex-boyfriend battered her but did not cause any injuries. The caller refused to prosecute him for the battery. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol - Suspect Arrested
December 14, at 1:51 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Vehicle Burglary
December 14, at 6:22 a.m., a victim called to report his truck was broken into while it was parked at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. An iPhone and $3,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 14, at 11:28 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report a stolen vehicle. The employee reported a red 1996 BMW they just received from a tow yard in Van Nuys was a reported stolen vehicle. The victim was contacted and the vehicle was recovered. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 14, at 11:44 a.m., an officer responded to the report of a vehicle burglary in the 1800 block of Tenth. The victim called to report his vehicle’s driver side window had been smashed and his iPod was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
December 14, at 4:54 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft. A male adult concealed merchandise on his person and left without paying. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. The merchandise was recovered and the subject was arrested.
Battery / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 14, at 9:05 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Lemon called to report a disturbance. The resident reported two male subjects in front of her house were yelling at one another. Officers arrived and found two brothers on the street had sustained injuries from hitting one another. Both lived in the neighborhood. One of the brothers was too intoxicated to care for his own safety and due to his injuries he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and sobering. Both refused to prosecute one another.
Park After Hours - Subjects Cited
December 15, at 12:02 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the 300 block of S. Primrose when he saw five subjects in the Library Park after the park had closed. The officer stopped the subjects and issued citations for the violation.
Commercial Burglary
December 15, at 12:19 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. An employee of a business arrived to work and discovered someone entered through the rear door of the business and cut the cash box drawer from the register. The cash box drawer did not contain any money. The alarm activated and the suspect fled. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
December 15, at 8:12 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision occurred in the 1300 block of S. Primrose. The collision was between a vehicle and motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of road rash and complaint of pain. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
December 15, at 8:43 a.m., a caller reported a motorist collided into a wall of a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington. The driver was elderly and suffered from unknown medical conditions. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
December 15, at 12:54 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision occurred in the 600 block of E. Evergreen. A vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided into an approaching vehicle. One of the passengers was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigation Continuing.
Public Intoxication / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 15, at 8:05 p.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject inside their bar was heavily intoxicated and stabbing the bar counter with a pocket knife. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was too intoxicated to care for his own safety and was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
Shoplifting - Suspect Arrested
December 15, at 8:33 p.m., security for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject had just left their store with merchandise she did not pay for. Officers responded and located the subject in the store's parking lot. The stolen property was recovered and the subject was taken into custody.
Trespassing / Petty Theft - Suspect Arrested
December 15, at 8:58 p.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck. When officers arrived they located a male subject inside the gated yard of the business throwing car parts over the fence. The subject was taken into custody for trespassing and theft.
Trespassing
December 15, at 10:33 p.m., an employee of a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported a male subject sleeping inside of one of the company's unlocked trailers in the parking lot. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The business refused to prosecute the subject for trespassing or tampering with their vehicle. The subject left the area.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 15, at 10:59 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Shady Oaks reported a motorist had just collided into a tree near her home. Officers responded to the scene but the driver had fled the area leaving the car behind. The vehicle had major damage, it was stored per the California Vehicle Code. This investigation is continuing.
Fight in Public
December 16, at 12:15 a.m., an employee of a bar establishment in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported two female subjects were fist fighting in the bar. When officers arrived the fight had ended and both subjects refused to prosecute one another for battery. The subjects did not need medical attention. The fight started over one subject spilling the other's drink.
Fight in Public
December 16, at 12:24 a.m., an employee of a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported 20 to 30 subjects fist fighting in their parking lot. When officers arrived the fight had ended and all subjects were disbursing the area. Victims of battery could not be located. The subjects officers spoke with advised that none of the involved persons were from Monrovia.
Grand Theft
December 16, at 1:40 p.m., an employee of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that a male subject entered the business and used a sledge hammer to break a display case and remove cell phones from it. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers arriving. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 16, at 2:35 p.m., a caller reported a male adult was walking into traffic and appeared to be intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the subject who was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
December 16, at 5:20 p.m., a victim came into the lobby to report a domestic violence incident that had just occurred at her residence in the 200 block of W. Cypress. The victim said her boyfriend and her got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 17, at 2:00 p.m., a victim called to report he parked his vehicle near Canyon Park and went on a hike. When he returned to his vehicle he found the front passenger’s window was smashed and a lunch box was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
December 17, at 5:04 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of S. Primrose called to report a theft. The resident reported she left her laptop inside her parked, unlocked vehicle and it was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 17, at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was evaluated and officers determined the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 18, at 4:40 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 400 block of W. Foothill. A vehicle traveling east struck multiple vehicles and a building. The driver may have been experiencing a medical emergency while driving. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence - Suspect Arrested
December 19, at 6:17 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested and taken into custody.
