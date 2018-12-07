News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Schools Consider Adding 'Immigration Status" and 'Gender Identity' to Nondiscrimination Rules; Also, Tough Money Times Ahead
At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/9kAfjg) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Consider making its nondiscrimination board policy more stringent by including more criteria which may not be used for discrimination, particularly immigration status and gender, as recommended by the California School Board Association.
So, the new rules would forbid discrimination on the basis of "immigration status" or "nationality," which has been added to the existing, "national origin." Also, in addition to forbidding discrimination on the basis of "gender," the new rules forbid it on the basis of "gender expression" and "gender identity." Also new are bans on discrimination based on age, "genetic information," and pregnancy. https://goo.gl/AyZXNE
Comment: What in the world is the difference between "gender" and "gender expression" and "gender identity?" Is gender what you really are, and gender expression how you act, and gender identity what you sorta think? Or what? Things are getting bizarre.
~ Hear a report on the district's fiscal situation, which is not terrible but is not great either. According to the staff report (https://goo.gl/C6q6Dj), "for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the District projects a positive Ending Balance of $1,413,726. However, this positive Ending Fund Balance will be unable to provide the required estimated 3% Reserve for Economic Uncertainties of $2,131,979." This means the district will have to submit a "qualified" (that's not good) certification.
- Brad Haugaard
Mr. Haugaard: There are many places to find definitions for terms related to gender, gender expression, and gender identity. The Human Rights Campaign offers a helpful glossary: https://www.hrc.org/resources/glossary-of-terms.ReplyDelete