Joy and Sorrow
Tonight in Library Park was joy and sorrow. The postponed Christmas tree lighting followed by a vigil for
Cecilia Meza and her daughter, Monrovia High School senior, Kelsey Cami Meza, who were recently murdered.
- Brad Haugaard
12/12/2018
