Joy and Sorrow



Tonight in Library Park was joy and sorrow. The postponed Christmas tree lighting followed by a vigil for Cecilia Meza and her daughter, Monrovia High School senior, Kelsey Cami Meza, who were recently murdered.

- Brad Haugaard 
