Tree Lighting- and Party - Wednesday, Dec. 12

As you likely are aware, due to the rain last week, the City regrettably had to cancel our annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Parade. However, in an effort to organize a scaled down version of our annual holiday celebration, we are happy to share that the City will be hosting a special Community Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Event at Library Park this coming Wednesday, December 12, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
We hope that everyone in the community will join us for a special evening of festive, holiday cheer! We plan on displaying several of the floats that were created for the parade this year at the event, and will also have live holiday musical performances, special holiday crafts, Christmas themed activities, and of course… the official lighting of our community Christmas Tree! In addition, at this special event, we will be recognizing and celebrating our Parade Grand Marshall – the Monrovia Area Partnership, MAP Leaders!
If you have any questions, please call the Monrovia Community Center at 256-8246! We look forward to celebrating with everyone on Wednesday!
Source: Monrovia City Manager Oliver Chi
- Brad Haugaard
