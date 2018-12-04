News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Is Christmas Parade On or Off? Firefighters Raise $5,500 for Charity; Home Decorating; Help the USO; Toy Drive
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ The Christmas parade is scheduled for this Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. but the weatherman is saying rain. The city will be monitoring the weather through the day to see if it will be okay to go ahead with the event. It'll post updates on its website: cityofmonrovia.org
~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue participated in the annual Fill the Boot program and collected $5,500 at the corner of Mayflower and Huntington for charity.
~ Applications for the Holiday Home Decorating Contest are available online here (https://goo.gl/LzWiRN) or at the Monrovia Community Center. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.
~ The Library's Veterans Resource Center is partnering with the American Legion Women's Auxiliary to support the USO and local military personnel who are hospitalized. They need: white socks for men and women, coloring books for adults, coloring pencils, markers and pens, board games and card games for adults. There is a large yellow box in the Library lobby near the Circulation Desk for donations. For more information, contact Librarian Mabel Cross at 256-8294.
~ Monrovia Chamber of Commerce's Spark of Love Toy Drive will be on Dec. 13 at Jake's Roadhouse from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Entry price is an unwrapped toy for the Spark of Love Toy Drive. https://goo.gl/sQwXLC

