Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Event Tomorrow; Pot Lab Opening in Monrovia; Gravel Bags; Youth Volleyball; Chamber Awards
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ To replace the rained out holiday parade there will be a Community Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Event at Library Park tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be music; parade float entries; carriage rides; photo booth; face painting; Starbucks coffee, tea, and cocoa; cookie decorating station; and a Letters to Santa station. There will also be a display of parade floats. The Christmas tree will be lit at 5:30 p.m. For questions call Monrovia Community Center at 256-8246.
~ A company called LB PharmLabs received the final State regulatory approvals needed to open a new cannabis testing laboratory in Monrovia at 1000 S. Magnolia Ave. The firm says it "provides the "cannabis industry with laboratory testing and analytic services to ensure consumers have access to safe medicine."
~ If you're a resident living in an area subject to flooding, you might want to pick up some gravel bags at either the Public Works Yard (600 S. Mountain) or Fire Station 101 (141 E. Lemon Ave.), Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. And if you want something to put in them, you can get gravel any time in the parking lot south of the baseball field in Recreation Park, on East Olive Avenue. For more information contact Public Works at 932-5575.
~ The city's Youth Sports Program will feature Indoor Volleyball Practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. Games Saturday mornings. Details: https://goo.gl/WrHBgs
~ Winners of the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce's Iris Award (Citizen of the Year), Monroe Award (Business Person of the Year), Service to the Chamber Award, and the Military Service & Stewardship Award, are: Iris Award, Monrovia Reads; Monroe Award, Oak Crest Institute of Science; Service to the Chamber Award, Richard Andrews, Realtor with Century 21 Adams & Barnes; Military Service and Stewardship Award, Donna "Sam" Natali.
- Brad Haugaard
