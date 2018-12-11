Goober Needs a Furrever Home

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Goober (A462838) is a 4-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei looking for a home for the holidays. Goober has been at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA since July! We think he’s been getting overlooked in the kennels. This past weekend he went home with a foster family to get some comfy couch time. He was a very well-behaved boy who liked to follow his Foster around the house and sit right by her side. He gave tons of kisses and slept peacefully at the foot of the bed at night. Goober is now back at PHS looking for a new friend who would like to give him a furrever home.

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

