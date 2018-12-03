News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
High Tech Ice Cream Comes to Monrovia
A new high-tech ice cream shop is coming to Monrovia. N2 Lab will be located on Myrtle just south of the 31 Flavors in the Vons shopping center. From a quick Internet search it appears N2 uses liquid nitrogen to cool its ice cream.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/03/2018
