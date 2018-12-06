News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

A Musical Production of A Christmas Carol


Centre Stage will present a musical production of A Christmas Carol, Dec. 13-16 at IFGF Church, at the corner of Palm and Primrose. Details: https://goo.gl/t5CaVy

- Brad Haugaard
