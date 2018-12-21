News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at T Phillip’s


Lunch at T Phillip’s, at Myrtle and Colorado. Got the Pulled Pork Quesadilla for $13 and a beer for $6.50. Cheesy, porky, and very tasty!

- Brad Haugaard 
