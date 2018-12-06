News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Victims of Double Murder Identified


The victims of the double homicide at an apartment on Colorado Boulevard have been identified as 41-year-old Cecilia Meza and her daughter, 17-year-old Kelsey Meza. https://goo.gl/Ph7cto

 - Brad Haugaard
