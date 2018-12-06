News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Victims of Double Murder Identified
The victims of the double homicide at an apartment on Colorado Boulevard have been identified as 41-year-old Cecilia Meza and her daughter, 17-year-old Kelsey Meza.
https://goo.gl/Ph7cto
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/06/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment