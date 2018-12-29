News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Cozy Cat Wants an Affectionate Owner
Cozy (A445435) is so friendly. She cannot get enough affection! When staff and volunteers open up her kennel door she immediately rushes over and starts rubbing against the visitor’s arm and purring, eager for attention. She’s looking for an owner who doesn’t mind some cuddle time after they come home from work, and who would enjoy a cat companion on the couch. Visit 6-year-old Cozy at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA today.
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
Brad Haugaard
