News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Study the Night Sky in Library Park Tonight
Tonight the Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers will be at the southeast corner of Library Park, at Myrtle and Lime for about two hours after sunset. If you'd like a glimpse through a telescope there should be at least three of them out.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/15/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment