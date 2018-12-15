News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Study the Night Sky in Library Park Tonight


Tonight the Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers will be at the southeast corner of Library Park, at Myrtle and Lime for about two hours after sunset. If you'd like a glimpse through a telescope there should be at least three of them out.

- Brad Haugaard
