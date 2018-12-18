News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
New Year's Eve on Myrtle
New Year's Eve on Myrtle Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Child Care services from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a fee of $20 at the Monrovia Community Center.
- Brad Haugaard
