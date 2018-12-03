News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Santa's Monrovia Schedule
On Dec. 17-21 Santa Claus will drive down every street in Monrovia atop a decorated fire engine, passing out candy canes and escorted by a police car and a decorated public works sleigh.
If you'd like to ride along, assemble by 5 p.m. at Monrovia City Hall's back parking lot each night. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Wear warm clothing.
Schedule:
Monday, Dec. 17 - East of Myrtle and north of Foothill.
Tuesday, Dec. 18 - West of Myrtle and north of Foothill.
Wednesday, Dec. 19 - East of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Road, to east city boundaries.
Thursday, Dec. 20 - West of Myrtle between Foothill and Huntington.
Friday, Dec. 21 - South of Huntington, west of Myrtle to Fifth Avenue, and to southern city boundaries. Also includes Valley Circle.
- Brad Haugaard
