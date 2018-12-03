News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Santa's Monrovia Schedule


On Dec. 17-21 Santa Claus will drive down every street in Monrovia atop a decorated fire engine, passing out candy canes and escorted by a police car and a decorated public works sleigh.

If you'd like to ride along, assemble by 5 p.m. at Monrovia City Hall's back parking lot each night. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Wear warm clothing.

Schedule:

Monday, Dec. 17 - East of Myrtle and north of Foothill.

Tuesday, Dec. 18 - West of Myrtle and north of Foothill.

Wednesday, Dec. 19 - East of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Road, to east city boundaries.

Thursday, Dec. 20 - West of Myrtle between Foothill and Huntington.

Friday, Dec. 21 - South of Huntington, west of Myrtle to Fifth Avenue, and to southern city boundaries. Also includes Valley Circle.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)