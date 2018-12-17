News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Eclipse the Kitty Looking for Invitation to Your House



Eclipse (A468903) is an 8-month-old kitty looking for a home for the holidays. She was surrendered to the Pasadena Humane Society a month ago and is in need of a new friend and home. When you visit her in the Cat Communal Room she is the first to approach you. She loves ear scratches and full body pets and will head bump for more. She enjoys playing, cuddling, and napping and is looking for that special someone to make her part of the family this holiday season.

The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)