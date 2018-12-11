Vigil for Cecilia and Kelsey Cami Meza at Library Fountain, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m.

There will be a vigil tomorrow, Wednesday, December 12, for Cecilia Meza and her daughter, Monrovia High School senior, Kelsey Cami Meza, who were recently murdered.
The vigil will be at the Monrovia Public Library Fountain area at 6:30 p.m.
Carmen Martinez writes:
Please bring candles (preferably battery operated - if regular wax candles, make sure to have a cup to catch the melting wax).
If you do not bring candles, we will have some that have been lovingly donated.
We will have a poster board you can sign and color markers.
We will have note cards, and color markers, for you to write your memories of Kelsey and/or Cecilia and a box you can drop them off in for their family (or you are welcome to take them for keepsake). You are encouraged to write your memories before the vigil.
We have been told Starbucks will provide free coffee.
We will have Pastor Tim Mahan, from Fellowship Monrovia, lead us in prayer and say a few words to our teenagers.
Family and friends will have a chance to say a few words.
Jennifer Ranger and family will sing Amazing Grace.
Pastor Tim Mahan will close us in prayer.
We will have some MAP leaders, community members and friends help us set up and pass the candles.
Please share the information about the vigil. If you have any questions, comments and/or concerns, please message me [Carmen Martinez, 626-673-5308.].
GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memoriam-of-cecilia-and-kelsey-cami-meza
There will be a donation box available for anyone that is able to donate, but it is not required.
Thank you for all of you that have stepped up and donated candles, time and love.- Brad Haugaard
Let's make Monrovia proud and not leave any trash on the ground.
