Monrovia Police: Health Conscious Shoplifter; Gardener's Tools Ripped Off; Drunk Drivers; Sleeping Driver; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for December 6-12. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 394 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Shoplifting
December 6 at 12:57 p.m., an employee who works at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called and reported a theft. An adult male entered the store, walked directly to the vitamin shelf and selected several boxes of probiotics. The subject then walked out of the store without paying for the items. The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival. The suspect was not located.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 5:28 p.m., a caller reported a subject disturbing people at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived, but the subject had left. While the officers were at the park, they discovered a subject in need of medical attention. Monrovia Paramedics responded and treated the subject. The officers located another subject who was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
December 6 at 9:17 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Sunset arrived home and discovered their house had been burglarized. Officers arrived to investigate and discovered a side window had been shattered and the house was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
DUI/Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 7:09 a.m., a caller reported a disabled vehicle stopped in the 800 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle had collided into a traffic sign. The driver appeared to be intoxicated. A DUI investigation was conducted, and after field sobriety tests were completed, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 7, at 12:19 p.m., a caller reported three motorists had just collided into one another in the 100 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded to investigate. Two of the motorists complained of pain. The motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
December 7 at 1:17 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported in the 400 block of N. Encinitas. An unknown suspect stole gardening tools from the bed of a truck. While the truck was parked, someone took equipment, including a lawn mower. The investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 7 at 5:16 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Encinitas attempted to purchase a vehicle on Ebay. She was given instructions online to pay $3,100 via Ebay gift cards, which she did; however she never received the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
DUI/Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 7:14 p.m., a victim called police and reported another motorist just struck his vehicle in the 300 block of W. Huntington. The motorist fled the scene of the collision and the victim followed him until the police arrived. Officers detained the driver who fled the scene and found him to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Vehicle Burglary
December 8 at 6:57 p.m., a customer of a restaurant in the 800 block of W. Huntington discovered his vehicle had been burglarized while he was inside the restaurant. The window had been shattered and items were stolen. Investigation continuing.
Violation of Court Order/Warrant – Suspect Arrest
December 8 at 9:42 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2000 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist committing a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver and passenger. A computer check revealed the driver had an active domestic violence court order restraining him from being near the passenger in the vehicle. The driver also had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 10:01 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Magnolia reported a motorist had just collided into several parked cars, causing major damage to the vehicles involved. Officers arrived and contacted the driver, who was intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were completed, she was arrested for DUI.
Vehicle Burglary
December 8 at 10:08 p.m., a customer of a restaurant in the 800 block of W. Huntington walked outside to his parked car and discovered someone had burglarized it. One of the windows had been shattered and several items that were left inside his car were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
In Park After Closure
December 8 at 11:10 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of S. Primrose when he saw three subjects loitering inside Library Park after the park had closed. The officer contacted all three subjects and issued citations for the violation.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
December 9 at 1:00 a.m., a caller reported a possible DUI motorist stopped in the middle of the road in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and contacted the motorist, who was intoxicated. She was stopped blocking the roadway with her engine running. After field sobriety tests were conducted, she was arrested and taken into custody for DUI.
Traffic Collision
December 9 at 2:16 a.m., a single vehicle collided into a tree in the 1000 block of S. Mayflower. Officers responded and contacted the driver and his passenger, who were not injured. The driver had lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed, which caused him to hit a curb and tree. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 9 at 3:15 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2500 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle in the roadway that had major collision damage. The officer stopped and found the driver inside with no visible injuries. The motorist had collided with several parked cars after falling asleep at the wheel while driving. The motorist was issued a citation and taken to a nearby hospital for complaint of pain.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 10 at 1:13 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Primrose reported two motorists had just collided into one another in front of the caller’s house. One of the vehicles hit a nearby fence, and the occupants immediately exited and ran from the scene. Officers searched for the subjects, but did not locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 10 at 5:29 a.m., an employee of a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte arrived at work and discovered someone had forced entry through a window into the building sometime during the night. A laptop computer was stolen from inside the building. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 10 at 9:45 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill called to report that an unknown subject used a stolen and forged prescription note to pick up codeine cough syrup. The officer confirmed the prescription note was stolen from an El Monte pharmacy. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 10 at 4:31 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had just collided into one another in the 200 block of S. Myrtle. One of the motorist exited his vehicle, looked around, re-entered his vehicle and fled the scene without exchanging the required information. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 10 at 5:14 p.m., a caller reported that his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night while it was parked in the 200 block of Poppy. He had tools stolen from the bed of his truck. Investigation continuing.
Vandalism
December 11 at 7:07 a.m., a business owner in the 500 block of W. Foothill called to report that sometime overnight someone damaged their air conditioning vents. Investigation continuing.
Ex-Felon in Possession of Firearm/No-Bail Warrant – Suspects Arrested
December 11 at 7:20 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle that was occupied by multiple subjects. The caller stated the driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers arrived and learned one of the subjects had an outstanding no-bail warrant for his arrest. Officers located a loaded .38 caliber firearm where the subject was sitting. He was in possession of ammunition, methamphetamine, and he impersonated another person. He was arrested and taken into custody. The two other occupants were arrested for receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 11 at 3:50 p.m., a caller reported a semi-truck struck a traffic signal in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower. This caused the traffic signal lights to go out. The Public Works Department was notified and immediately started working on the issue. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
December 12 at 3:29 p.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of S. Myrtle when they located an occupied stolen vehicle, traveling north on Myrtle. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 100 block of E. Palm. Two of the passengers fled on foot and the driver of the GTA stayed inside the vehicle. A containment was set up and all suspects were taken into custody. The driver was arrested for GTA. One of the passengers was arrested for resisting/delaying a peace officer and possession of someone else's personal identifying information. The third suspect was arrested for resisting/delaying a peace officer, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Grand Theft Auto
December 12 at 6:40 p.m., an employee in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report that a customer’s vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was at the location to have work done on it. A female Hispanic in her 20’s came into the location and asked for directions to West Covina. She then exited and walked around to the side of the building, where vehicles are kept. The vehicle, a black 2010 Ford Explorer, had the key in the ignition. The female entered the vehicle and drove it away. Investigation continuing.
