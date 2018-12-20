News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Cat Rescued from Car Engine Compartment
Monrovia car wash employee rescues a cat that hid out in a car's engine compartment.
https://goo.gl/Cpo9nn
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
12/20/2018
