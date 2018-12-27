News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Assault with Spit; Gift Card Scam; Woman (and Dog) Rescued; Shoplifting With a Gun; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for December 20 – December 26. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 405 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Traffic Collison
December 20, at 11:59 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of S. Mountain. A vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided into an approaching vehicle. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Violation of Court Order
December 20, at 12:16 p.m., a victim came in to the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report receiving numerous text messages that were in violation of a restraining order. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
December 20, at 3:44 p.m., a caller reported a motorist rear-ended another motorist in the 3000 block of Peck. One of the drivers was transported to a nearby hospital for complaint of pain. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
December 20, at 4:27 p.m., a caller reported a motorist collided into a wall of a residence in the 300 block of S. Mayflower. The driver was reversing out of a driveway when she lost control and struck a near-by wall. She complained of pain to her back, but refused to be transported to a local hospital.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
December 20, at 6:21 p.m., an employee at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report they were detaining a male and a female for shoplifting. Loss Prevention approached the subjects outside and detained them until the police arrived. Officers arrived and after conducting an investigation, they arrested and took both subjects into custody.
Domestic Battery
December 20, at 11:03 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Almond called to report a domestic violence incident. The victim’s ex-boyfriend came to her house to talk, they began arguing and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, the ex-boyfriend spit on her and then left the location. Officers were unable to locate the male. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
December 21, at 12:24 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of E. Foothill. A motorist failed to yield for a red traffic signal and collided into another vehicle. Both parties involved complained of pain and were treated on scene by Monrovia Paramedics.
Grand Theft Auto
December 21, at 1:02 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3300 block of S. Peck. The victim parked his vehicle to the front of a business and went inside for approximately one hour. He returned to find his car missing. The investigation is continuing.
Fraud Report
December 21, at 1:56 p.m., a resident called to report she was a victim of fraud. The caller purchased gift cards from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. She later called a phone number she believed to be Ticketmaster to return concert tickets. The person she spoke with on the phone convinced her to purchase google gift cards in the amount of $400 and then give him the numbers off the back of the gift cards in order to receive a refund for the concert tickets. She did not receive a refund and she was out $400. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
December 21, at 6:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the 500 block of W. Colorado. A pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk when a motorist struck him. Monrovia Paramedics arrived on scene and treated the pedestrian. The pedestrian complained of pain to his legs, but refused to go to the hospital. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Vehicle Burglary
December 21, at 7:41 p.m., several customers of a restaurant in the 800 block of W. Huntington walked outside to their parked vehicles and discovered they had been burglarized sometime while they were dining. The suspects shattered several car windows and took holiday gifts that had been left in the cars. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Methamphetamine - Suspect Arrested
December 22, at 8:29 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when he saw two subjects acting suspicious. The officer stopped and talked with the subjects and further investigation revealed one of the subjects was in possession of methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Dog Rescue
December 22, at 11:36 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Genoa to assist an elderly woman who fell on the cement around her pool while attempting to rescue her dog from drowning. She yelled for help and a neighbor heard her and called the police. Officers located the female and rescued the dog from the pool. The dog's paw was entangled in a rope in the pool. The woman and the dog were treated on scene by Monrovia Paramedics.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
December 22, at 12:59 p.m., a property owner called to report his vacant house in the 300 block of Genoa was occupied by a male adult transient. Officers arrived and located the transient who was previously advised of the No Trespass order. The subject was arrested and issued a citation.
Petty Theft of Christmas Decorations
December 22, at 10:37 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Hurstview reported a male subject had taken Christmas decorations from her front yard. After watching her home surveillance video, she saw a male subject take the decorations approximately two hours prior to discovering them missing. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication - Suspect Arrested
December 23, at 1:49 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle west alley when he saw a male subject yelling at other subjects. He was attempting to fight the subjects and the officer stopped him. He was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication - Suspect Arrested
December 23, at 1:56 p.m., a resident called to report a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Pilgrim. Officers arrived and contacted a male and female who were sitting inside the vehicle. Both subjects were intoxicated and unable to care for their safety. Both subjects were arrested and brought to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for a sobering period.
Violation of Domestic Violence Restraining Order
December 23, at 2:52 p.m., a caller reported a disturbance at a residence between a male and female in the 200 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and contacted the female at the residence. An investigation revealed the altercation was only verbal, however, there was a domestic violence restraining order against the male subject who left prior to the officers arriving. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
December 23, at 6:29 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 1400 block of S. California. The owner of the rental home arrived at his vacant house and discovered someone had shattered the front window. It did not appear as if anyone could have gained entry into the home. This investigation is continuing.
Armed Robbery
December 23, at 8:09 p.m., an employee of a department store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported the store had just been robbed. She reported the three adult male suspects entered the store and immediately starting loading merchandise into bags. After the suspects had the merchandise they wanted, they ran toward the exit doors but were stopped by store security. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the store security. The suspects left the store with the merchandise and fled in a vehicle. Officers searched the area for the suspects with the assistance of a police helicopter but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Heroin - Suspects Arrested
December 23, at 9:06 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Greystone reported a suspicious white van parked across the street from her house. She said the vehicle was occupied by two male subjects and a female subject she did not recognize and they were walking back and forth from the van to a neighbor's home. When officers arrived, all three subjects ran into the home. The owner of the home, who was on active probation, told his guests to not open the door. Officers left the home but soon thereafter stopped the vehicle for a violation. All three subjects were in the vehicle and had warrants for their arrest, and one was in possession of heroin. They were all taken into custody. LA County Probation issued a probation violation against the home owner for not complying with his conditions of probation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 24, at 7:40 a.m., a female victim came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Alamitas. The victim and her husband got into a verbal argument that became physical. The victim refused an Emergency Protective Order, did not want medical treatment, and did not want prosecution. Officers went to the residence to speak with the male half and he was subsequently arrested for domestic violence. Numerous firearms were confiscated from the home for safekeeping, per domestic violence statute.
Battery
December 24, at 11:15 p.m., a caller reported that a battery just occurred in the 600 block of E. Colorado. The victim and several witnesses were in the alley when a vehicle approached and tried to pass them, but couldn’t get through. The suspect exited the vehicle and began punching one of the subjects. The suspect fled in his vehicle prior to officers arriving. The investigation is continuing.
Resisting an Officer – Suspect Arrested
December 25, at 4:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth regarding a male subject possibly breaking into a vehicle. Officers arrived and detained the subject who was in possession of a pry tool. When officers attempted to pat down the subject, he resisted and tried to break away. The subject tried spitting on officers as they took him into custody. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
December 25, at 6:39 a.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower called to report her vehicle was broken into while it was parked in her garage. The incident happened sometime during the night and her purse was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 26, at 8:50 a.m., an employee in the 800 block of W. Foothill called to report his business was broken into sometime during the past two days. The suspect removed a hide-a-key store box from the unit and accessed the building that way. The suspect also cut the alarm wires and deactivated the alarm. A computer, USB drive, documents, copper wire and a 65” television were taken. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
December 26, at 1:55 p.m., security for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a shoplifter. A male entered the business to steal. Loss Prevention approached the subject outside and detained him until the police arrived. Officers arrived and took the subject into custody.
Petty Theft
December 26, at 5:16 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Linwood called to report a theft. Her unlocked vehicle, which was parked in front of her residence, was ransacked and items were missing. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collison
December 26, at 10:10 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas reported a motorist had just collided into his parked vehicle. The motorist turned off the headlights and fled the location. The investigation is continuing.
