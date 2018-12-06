News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Cancelled
Today's tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade have been cancelled, due to rain. City Councilwoman Becky Shevlin reports that there is the "possibility of a smaller tree lighting ceremony next Wednesday evening."
- Brad Haugaard
