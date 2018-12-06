News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Homicide; Suspicious Recyclers; Man Opens Door and is Hit on Head; Drunk Arrests; Attempted Burglary in Park; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for November 29 – December 5. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 382 service events, resulting in 94 investigations.
Battery
November 29 at 7:16 a.m., a caller reported a family disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of E. Colorado. Officers arrived and located the involved parties. An investigation revealed a mutual combat between family members. One half desired prosecution and the other half refused prosecution. This case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.
Warrant – Suspects Arrested
November 30, at 3:24 a.m., a resident in the in the 100 block of Hidden Valley reported a suspicious vehicle in the area, occupied by three subjects. The resident asked the subjects what they were doing. They stated they were looking for recyclables and then sped off in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the area and stopped it. Two of the occupants had outstanding warrants for their arrest. The two subjects were arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Jail.
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian
November 30 at 6:56 a.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking in a designated crosswalk in the 300 block of E. Foothill. Paramedics arrived and treated the injured party for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers arrived and spoke with all involved parties. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
November 30 at 8:16 a.m., an attempt burglary was reported at the cabin inside Canyon Park. Officers arrived, conducted an investigation and found evidence of forced entry. A window sill on the north side of the cabin had pry marks and the window was partially open. Nothing was missing from inside the cabin. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 30 at 8:53 a.m., a victim called to report his vehicle had been stolen from the driveway of his residence in the 400 block of S. Bradbury. He parked his vehicle the evening prior. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
November 30 at 12:50 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Chestnut walked outside and saw his unlocked vehicle had been ransacked and several items were missing. This incident occurred sometime between 11/29/18 at 4:30 p.m. and 11/30/18 at 12:50 p.m. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 30 at 2:03 p.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of E. Foothill called to report a theft of four salon chairs from an unsecured patio area of her salon. The chairs were used and stored on the patio. Officers arrived and spoke with the employee. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
November 30 at 5:08 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 900 block of S. Primrose. A catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck while it was parked. The crime occurred sometime between 11/19/18 and 11/26/18. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting
November 30 at 6:19 p.m., an employee called to report a theft from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Two subjects entered the store, concealed items, and left without paying for them. They left in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
November 30 at 6:22 p.m., a victim called to report his vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 200 block of E. Maple. He parked his vehicle in front of his residence and went inside. He returned a short time later and saw his vehicle had been keyed. Investigation continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 3:10 a.m., a caller reported a subject was causing a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Evergreen. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to Monrovia Police Department Jail, where he was housed and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 9:50 a.m., a heavily intoxicated male subject was causing a disturbance in front of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. After field tests were conducted, it was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
December 1 at 11:35 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Walnut walked outside his home and discovered someone had removed the rear license plate from his vehicle. Investigation Continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collison
December 1 at 12:19 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Huntington walked outside of her home and discovered a motorist had sideswiped her parked vehicle. She had parked her car earlier that morning and it did not have any damage. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
December 1 at 12:29 p.m., a motorist reported that he just collided with a parked vehicle in the 100 block of W. Foothill. He advised he hit the door of the parked car when the occupant opened his door into oncoming traffic. The occupant was not cooperative and was refusing to exchange information with the caller. Officers responded to investigate and the party at fault was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 2:17 p.m., an intoxicated male was reported loitering in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and located the subject. He was too intoxicated to care for his own safety, so he was taken into custody. The subject was so intoxicated he needed the assistance of Monrovia Fire Department paramedics. They responded and the subject was transported to a nearby hospital.
Vehicle Burglaries
December 1 at 2:52 p.m., a Monrovia Park Ranger reported two vehicles had been burglarized in the parking lot of Canyon Park, 1200 N. Canyon. The windows on both vehicles were shattered and personal items were taken. The vehicle owners were contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
December 1 at 7:57 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cherry had a knock at his front door. He opened the front door and a person he knew struck him in the head with an unknown object. Monrovia paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. An officer responded to the hospital and spoke with the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto/Resisting & Delaying an Investigation – Suspects Arrested
December 1 at 9:11 p.m., an officer was providing extra patrol in the 2500 block of S. Myrtle when he ran a license plate to an occupied vehicle. The vehicle was reported as stolen. Officers detained the two subjects inside the vehicle. A female adult was arrested for grand theft auto and a male adult was arrested for resisting and delaying an investigation. The stolen vehicle was recovered.
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian
December 2 at 12:50 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was riding on a skateboard in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia. Officers arrived and spoke with all parties involved. Paramedics arrived and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 3 at 7:45 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 3000 block of S. Peck. Officers arrived and spoke with all involved parties. The motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Residential Burglary
December 3 at 8:14 a.m., a caller reported that his residence in the 900 block of Ridgeside was broken into sometime during the night. The house was under renovation and no occupants were inside at the time. The loss was a paint sprayer and saw. Investigation continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 3 at 1:38 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and spoke with all involved parties. The motorist at fault was unlicensed and he was issued a citation.
Vehicle Tampering
December 3 at 3:55 p.m., a victim called to report that his vehicle, which was parked in the 200 block of W. Lime, was tampered with. The victim left the vehicle parked in the street for approximately three weeks. When he returned to the vehicle, he noticed a door handle was damaged. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
December 4 at 7:58 p.m., an employee flagged down an officer that was patrolling a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The employee told the officer he witnessed a male Hispanic adult steal a chainsaw from the business. The suspect fled the scene prior to the employee flagging down the officer. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 5 at 6:37 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Poinsettia walked outside his home and discovered someone had smashed a window on his vehicle, made entry and ransacked it. Investigation Continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 5 at 10:27 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported and hit and run traffic collision. An unknown motorist had sideswiped her parked vehicle. She had parked her car the day before and it did not have any damage. This investigation is continuing.
Homicide
December 5 at 12:52 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of W. Colorado regarding a welfare check on a female adult and female juvenile. Officers went to the location and discovered the two females were deceased. LASD Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation with the assistance of the Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau. See Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Bulletin below.
