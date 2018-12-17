News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Company Creates Computer Eye On a Chip
SiLC Technologies, Inc., a Monrovia company (423 E. Huntington, just east of California), has come up with an improved computer vision device, and put it on a chip.
The system uses LiDAR, which Wikipedia defines as "a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor." Like radar with lasers.
The company says existing LiDAR systems suffer from range limitation due to eye safety concerns (you don't want to shoot eye-blasting lasers every which way), "multi-user cross-talk" (I think that means the possibility of the sensors picking up reflections from someone else's LiDAR system and getting confused), and cost.
The company says its new LiDAR-on-a-chip system addresses all these concerns and could be valuable in the potentially huge markets of self-driving vehicles, facial recognition systems, robotics and artificial intelligence systems. https://goo.gl/PD3PLg
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment