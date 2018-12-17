News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Company Creates Computer Eye On a Chip



SiLC Technologies, Inc., a Monrovia company (423 E. Huntington, just east of California), has come up with an improved computer vision device, and put it on a chip.

The system uses LiDAR, which Wikipedia defines as "a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor." Like radar with lasers.

The company says existing LiDAR systems suffer from range limitation due to eye safety concerns (you don't want to shoot eye-blasting lasers every which way), "multi-user cross-talk" (I think that means the possibility of the sensors picking up reflections from someone else's LiDAR system and getting confused), and cost.

The company says its new LiDAR-on-a-chip system addresses all these concerns and could be valuable in the potentially huge markets of self-driving vehicles, facial recognition systems, robotics and artificial intelligence systems. https://goo.gl/PD3PLg

- Brad Haugaard
