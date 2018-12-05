News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Now a 'Dementia Friendly' City
Monrovia has now become part of the Dementia Friendly America movement, which seeks to develop programming and resources for families that live with dementia.
The Monrovia program, developed by the Monrovia Provider’s Group, a network of for profit and non-profit organizations that provide support services for older adults and their families, was recently joined by a cross section of organizations representing businesses, educators, law enforcement, first responders, health care, the faith community, local government, community members and others to form a dementia committee, guided by Senior Helpers Community Relations Coordinator, Nathan Kirschenbaum, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, Public Policy Manager, Kelly Honda and senior-focused individuals, including the Monrovia Public Library and Community Center Staff.
The committee's next meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Azusa Pacific University School of Nursing, at 606 E. Huntington Drive. For more information see the Dementia Friendly Monrovia Committee Facebook Page facebook.com/DementiaFM
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment