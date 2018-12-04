News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Chipa: A Personable Cat


Chipa (A469091) is a beautiful 7-year-old cat with soft green eyes. She is gentle and eager to meet new people. Chipa will let you know how she is feeling through her purring and appreciates human affection. She enjoys relaxing throughout the day and would be the purrfect pet to cuddle with. Come meet her at the Neely Cat Center at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

Brad Haugaard
