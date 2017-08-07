News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Victim Finds His Stolen Car, Police Arrest Suspect; Boyfriend Accused of Battering Girlfriend; Sleeper Arrested; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 3-6. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 12:29 p.m., a caller reported a possible theft in the area of Duarte and Magnolia. Officers arrived and located three subjects sitting at a bus bench, one of them matched the description of the theft suspect given to police. The investigation revealed that no crime was committed; however, one of the detained subjects was found to have two no-bail warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested, booked and later released to the Redondo Beach Police Department on the warrant.
Commercial Burglary
August 4 at 8:30 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle Avenue. The victim locked and left his business on July 28 at 8:00 a.m. When he returned on August 4, he noticed the locks to his storage garage door were missing and he found car parts were missing from inside.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 2:41 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 200 block of W. Evergreen. The victim called to report that she was battered by her boyfriend. An officer responded and contacted both subjects. The victim alleged she was punched in the face and had visible injuries. The suspect was arrested, booked and is being held pending his court appearance.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 2:44 p.m., the victim of a grand theft auto that was stolen out of Baldwin Park located his vehicle in Monrovia in the 3300 block of S. Peck Road. He called police and was waiting for assistance, when the suspect arrived and entered the vehicle using a shaved key to try and start the car. Officers arrived and the suspect was detained. He was arrested, booked and held pending his court appearance.
Vandalism
August 5 at 7:47 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a park in the 300 block of N. Grand Avenue. Graffiti was spray painted on the steps going down to the park. Graffiti removal was advised.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 11:02 a.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a subject causing a disturbance at Foothill and Alta Vista. When officers arrived, the subject was identified and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 3:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject parked at the location all day and sleeping in his vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, the subject was still asleep and they could see hypodermic needles in the vehicle. They woke the subject, who consented to a vehicle search. Needles and a methamphetamine pipe were found inside the vehicle. The suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
