News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police Win Big Award; City Leading Anti-Crime Coalition; 395-420 Unit Residential Project Proposed; Wine Walk
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ Monrovia's Achieving Community Trust community policing program is the winner of the International Association of Chiefs of Police / CISCO Leadership in Community Policing Award, sponsored by Cisco Systems. The award recognizes police organizations that use collaboration and partnerships to make communities safer. The award will be presented at a dinner ceremony at the IACP Annual Conference in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
~ Monrovia has taken the lead in developing the Taking Back Our Community coalition, which will argue that AB 109, Proposition 47, and Proposition 57 have had hurt public safety in California. Member cities include: Alhambra, Claremont, Glendora, Arcadia, Covina, Duarte, La Canada Flintridge, Monrovia, Sierra Madre, Whittier, SGVCOG, Cal Chiefs, Association of Deputy District Attorneys.
Chi adds that 14 other agencies are considering joining. (Temple City and Rosemead have asked Monrovia to present the program to their city councils.) Coalition members will pay Monrovia $1,500 a year to coordinate the development of a public education and outreach campaign. "We are working right now on developing new content, including an infographic video, a dedicated website, and a social media campaign."
~ There will be a community meeting regarding a new high-density residential housing project called Alexan, which has been proposed for the northeast corner of Duarte and Magnolia, just west of the trains station. The meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 130 W. Pomona Ave. The proposed Development would be five stories with 395-420 units and a six story parking garage. For questions, contact Sheri Bermejo, Planning Division Manager, at 932-5539, or at sbermejo@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ Monrovia's first Wine Walk is coming this Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m. More than twenty Old Town businesses will serve samples of wine while attendees browse all they have to offer. There will live music on each block of Myrtle Avenue Old Town. Pre-sale tickes are $40. A the door, $45. You can buy tickets here: https://goo.gl/P5txSf
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment