Monrovia Police: Returning Stuff They Didn't Buy; Son Arrested for Abusing Mom; Indecent Exposure; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 28-30. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 84 investigations.
Petty Theft – Suspects Arrested
August 28 at 10:54 a.m., a petty theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Two females were returning items to the store they had just taken off of shelves without paying for them. They were stopped outside of the store. The suspects were arrested and the merchandise was returned. Through investigation, it was discovered that these two subjects appear to have done this multiple times at different store locations. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 12:00 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of E. Lemon when he observed a subject in the park after hours. He detained the subject and discovered he was in possession of an open container of alcohol, as well as drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 9:51 p.m., officers responded to the report of a battery incident in the 1300 block of S. Sherman Avenue. An adult male was involved in an argument with his elderly mother. The son physically grabbed his mother from behind and forcefully lifted her up off the ground against her will. He then put her down and pulled her hair, forcing her head back and forth. Paramedics responded to treat the mother and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and complaint of pain to her neck. The son was arrested for elder abuse.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 30 at 10:07 a.m., a petty theft was reported at a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill. A male adult concealed merchandise in his backpack while inside the store. He left then without paying and was located by police a short distance away. He had the merchandise on him and admitted to stealing the item. He was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charge.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 30 at 11:35 a.m., a petty theft incident was reported at a business in the 800 block of E. Huntington. A male subject walked out of the store with merchandise he did not pay for and ran. The reporting party provided a good description of the suspect and an accurate direction he fled towards. Officers located the subject trying to conceal himself in some bushes nearby. He was arrested for the crime.
Indecent Exposure
August 30 at 4:10 p.m., an indecent exposure incident was reported in the area of Violet and Lime Avenue. A 15-year-old, female student was walking home from the high school when an adult male asked her if he could ask her a question as she walked by the passenger seat of his van. She turned her head toward him and could see he was exposing himself. She immediately turned away and walked home. The victim went to the police station with a parent to report the incident. The victim described the suspect as a male Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, and clean shaven. The vehicle is a white van with green lettering on the side of the van. Officers conducted a search for the vehicle, but it was not located. The school resource officer was notified of the incident and extra patrol is being conducted. The investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 30 at 6:29 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 200 block of E. Cherry Avenue. The victim parked his vehicle at 8:15 a.m. and returned to it at 6:20 p.m. and saw that the driver's side of the vehicle had been side-swiped by another vehicle, causing damage. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 12:57 a.m., officers were dispatched on the report of a disturbing subject in the 200 block of S. Ivy. The reporting party stated there was a female subject in front of the location who was bothering him. Officers arrived and contacted the female. A computer check revealed she had a warrant or her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
