Move Monrovia Jerseys Available Only Through August
Move Monrovia jerseys are on sale until midnight, Aug. 31, if you'd like to have one for the community bike ride on Saturday Oct. 21, 8 a.m. The ride is to celebrate the implementation of Monrovia's Bike Master Plan. You can order a jersey at https://www.ICESPORTSWEAR.COM/movemonrovia and you can try on a sample at Empire Bikes, 625 S. Myrtle Ave. The store's number is 930-1983 and it is open Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
